Azerbaijan’s carpet imports from Turkiye reach $7.33 M in January–October 2025
Between January and October 2024, Azerbaijan imported carpets worth $7.33 million from Turkiye, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, as reported by Azernews. This represents a 15.2% decrease compared to the same period last year.
