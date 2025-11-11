New digital system simplifies short-term leave approvals in Azerbaijan

11 November 2025 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

A new feature has been added to the “Labor and Employment” subsystem of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, allowing for the electronic approval of short-term leave requests between employers and employees, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to the report, the new functionality simplifies the process for employers and enhances management flexibility. Employers can now determine whether service-related leave should be counted toward employees’ total leave hours by selecting “Yes” or “No” in the “Should service leave be deducted from the employee’s hourly limit?” section.

When the service is activated, the leave period is recorded as “official (service) leave” and is not included in the employee’s total leave balance.

The ministry emphasized that this innovation promotes more transparent and efficient communication between employers and employees while supporting the digital transformation of internal labor management processes across organizations.