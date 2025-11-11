Number of refuge seekers in Azerbaijan rises by nearly 9% in 2025
A total of 61 individuals applied for asylum in Azerbaijan during the first nine months of 2024, Azernews reports.
This figure represents an 8.8% increase compared to the same period last year.
In addition, 293 people who were granted refugee status under the Refugee Convention arrived in the country — marking a 33.2% rise from the previous year.
However, the number of stateless persons entering Azerbaijan declined notably. During the reporting period, 617 stateless individuals arrived, a 29.4% decrease compared to the first nine months of 2023.
Experts note that the figures reflect Azerbaijan’s growing role as a destination for individuals seeking protection, while also highlighting the government’s continued efforts to manage migration and humanitarian processes in line with international standards.
