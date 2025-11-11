Kushner, Netanyahu discuss next phase of Gaza ceasefire in Jerusalem
US envoy Jared Kushner has held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss the second stage of the Gaza ceasefire, as Washington steps up efforts to keep the fragile truce on track.
Netanyahu said Israel would uphold the ceasefire in Gaza and the parallel truce with Lebanon with what he called an “iron fist.”
The Gaza truce, now one month old, has effectively paused the fighting that began after Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
The first phase of the agreement has seen multiple exchanges of prisoners and hostages in recent weeks.
Kushner, who played a central role in brokering the ceasefire and is the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, met Netanyahu as part of renewed American efforts to stabilise the current pause in hostilities and prepare for the next stage of the arrangement.
