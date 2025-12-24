Heydar Aliyev Foundation receives prestigious Italian Laurentum Prize [PHOTOS]

24 December 2025 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been honored with Italy’s prestigious Laurentum Special Award for the preservation of cultural heritage during the XXXIX edition of the award ceremony in Rome, Azernews reports.

The Laurentum Awards, established in 1981, recognize outstanding contributions in culture, literature, sports, and the promotion of universal values. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation received the Laurentum Special Prize in recognition of its contributions to the preservation of cultural heritage.

The award ceremony took place at Palazzo Montecitorio, the seat of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies, where the international activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the fields of cultural heritage protection and intercultural dialogue were given special recognition.

During the event, speakers highlighted Azerbaijan’s tradition of tolerance and its close cooperation with the Vatican, particularly in the preservation and restoration of cultural heritage. Special emphasis was placed on the large-scale restoration and conservation work carried out under the leadership of the Foundation’s President, Mehriban Aliyeva, at St. Peter’s Basilica and the Vatican catacombs, which were praised as significant contributions to safeguarding global cultural heritage.