Hyundai to recall more than 50 thousand cars

24 December 2025 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Hyundai has announced a recall of 51,587 vehicles in the United States due to a defective trailer wiring harness that could cause a short circuit and potentially spark a fire, Azernews reports.

The issue was reported by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“As a precaution, car owners are advised to park their vehicles away from buildings until the necessary repairs are completed. Dealers will replace the trailer wiring harness free of charge,” the NHTSA stated.

This is not Hyundai’s first major recall in recent months. The company previously recalled 135,386 Santa Fe vehicles in the U.S. due to improperly installed starters, which could also lead to short circuits and fire risks in the event of an accident.

Experts note that recalls like these highlight the ongoing challenges automakers face in ensuring safety in complex modern vehicles, especially as features like trailer wiring and electronic systems become increasingly integrated. Some analysts also suggest that such safety issues could influence consumer confidence and impact resale values, making timely recalls and repairs crucial.