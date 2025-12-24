Hungary sees rising crime rates

24 December 2025 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Crime rates in Hungary are on the rise, according to recent data from the National General Directorate of Police (ORFK), Azernews reports.

Statistics calculated per 100,000 residents for the period from November 2024 to November 2025 show significant regional differences. Budapest leads in street crimes and vandalism, but other areas surpass the capital in specific categories. For crimes against citizens, Nógrád County recorded the highest rates, while Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok topped the list for thefts. Car break-ins occurred most frequently in Heves County, whereas Hajdú-Bihar consistently reported some of the lowest crime rates across almost all categories.

Budapest also retains its lead in robberies and hooliganism, which experts partly attribute to mass events and frequent protests. Analysts note that while urban centers continue to experience higher crime rates, rural areas face growing challenges related to property crimes, suggesting that law enforcement strategies may need to be tailored more closely to local conditions.

Interestingly, some sociologists argue that the rise in certain crimes may also reflect broader social and economic pressures, including population density, unemployment, and the aftereffects of pandemic-related disruptions.