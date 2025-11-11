403 suspects detained in Turkiye’s nationwide cybercrime operations

11 November 2025 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Out of the detained suspects, 179 have been formally arrested, while 97 were released after signing written undertakings. Authorities also seized assets worth 72 million Turkish liras as part of the investigations.

According to Azernews , Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the results on his official X account, stating that the operations focused on online fraud, illegal betting, and online child pornography.

Turkish authorities have detained 403 suspects in large-scale operations targeting cybercrimes across 25 provinces over the past week.

