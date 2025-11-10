Azerbaijani swimmer wins silver medal at Islamic Games in Riyadh

10 November 2025 23:36 (UTC+04:00)

With this, the number of medals won by Azerbaijani swimmers at the Islamiad has reached 3. Previously, Suleyman Ismayilzadeh won bronze in the 1,500-meter freestyle, and the Azerbaijani women's team won bronze in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

Azernews reports that the athlete came in second in the 200-meter butterfly swimming race with a time of 2.01.16.

Azerbaijani swimmer Ramil Alizadeh won a silver medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

