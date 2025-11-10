Washington eases Syria sanctions as President Sharaa visits White House

10 November 2025 23:09 (UTC+04:00)

The US has partially suspended imposition of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria for 180 days, the Treasury Department announced Monday.

The suspension replaces a May 23 waiver, which also granted a 180-day exemption from mandatory Caesar Act sanctions, and represents "our commitment to continued sanctions relief for Syria," according to an advisory from the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The move coincided with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa's history-making visit to Washington.

The suspension halts the imposition of Caesar Act sanctions except for certain transactions involving the governments of Russia and Iran, or transfers of Russian-origin or Iranian-origin goods, technology, software, funds, financing, or services, according to the advisory

The 2019 Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act has been a central element of US policy pressuring the former Syrian regime of Bashar Assad, which was ousted last December. The sanctions block international investments and economic transactions involving the Syrian government and its affiliates.