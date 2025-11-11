Azerbaijani boxers win four medals at Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh

11 November 2025 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The final bouts of the boxing competitions at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games were held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to Azernews, Azerbaijani boxer Saidjamshid Jafarov (80 kg) defeated Sultan Osmanlı of Turkiye in the final match, claiming the gold medal.

Another member of the Azerbaijani national team, Mahammadali Gasimzade (60 kg), faced Madiyar Daniyarov of Uzbekistan in the final. Gasimzade took the silver medal after losing to his Uzbek opponent.

In the women’s category, Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg) was defeated by Khumorabonu Mamajonova of Uzbekistan, earning a silver medal. Azerbaijani boxer Nargiz Zeynalova (54 kg) also finished in second place, adding another silver to the team’s tally.