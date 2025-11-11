Investigation launched into crash of Turkish cargo plane in Georgia

11 November 2025 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Authorities in Georgia have launched an investigation following the crash of a Turkish cargo plane, Azernews reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the statement, on November 11, the plane went down in the Signagi municipality, approximately 5 kilometers from the Georgian state border.

The incident is being investigated under provisions related to violations of flight safety regulations and the operation of aircraft resulting in human casualties, as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding the crash.