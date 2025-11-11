Russia ready to address US concerns over nuclear testing, Lavrov says
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday that Moscow is prepared to discuss US concerns regarding reports of a resumption of nuclear testing, Azernews reports.
Speaking in a hybrid interview with Russian media, Lavrov denied that President Vladimir Putin had ordered preparations for nuclear tests, and said Russia is "alarmed" by the claims from Washington. He noted that Moscow has not yet received clarification from the US and reminded that tests not involving a nuclear reaction are permitted under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.
Lavrov also stressed that the ongoing discussion about nuclear testing should not be linked to the planned US-Russia summit, saying: "I sincerely don't see a connection here."
