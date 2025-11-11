Azerbaijani Chief of General Staff condoles with Türkiye over military plane crash
The First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, has extended condolences to Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, following the crash of a Turkish military cargo plane, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.
In his message, General Valiyev stated: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the C130 military transport plane, bound from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, crashing near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border. I pray for mercy for the fallen military personnel, share in the grief of their families, and extend my heartfelt condolences. May God rest their souls in peace.”
