President Ilham Aliyev: Restoration of territorial integrity laid the foundation for a new historical milestone in Azerbaijan’s development

12 November 2025 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

The restoration of the country’s territorial integrity and state sovereignty laid the foundation for a new historical milestone in Azerbaijan’s development, and has also made it necessary to carry out reforms in the legal sphere alongside the economic, social, and cultural fields, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the international conference titled “Constitution and the Rule of Law in Modern Legal Systems.”

The head of state also expressed confidence that the discussions on various topical issues with the participation of renowned experts in constitutional development at the conference, as well as the results achieved, will contribute to ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution and the more effective protection of human and civil rights and freedoms.