Azerbaijan adds fisheries and protocol service expenses to state budget classification

12 November 2025

Nazrin Abdul

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made amendments to its decision dated October 11, 2018, titled “On the Approval of the Unified Budget Classification.”

According to Azernews, Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a new resolution introducing the changes.

Under the updated classification, expenses related to fisheries and fish harvesting, as well as expenses of the Presidential Protocol Service, have been added to the functional classification of state budget expenditures.

The new “Fisheries and Fish Harvesting” subcategory covers a wide range of activities, including:

management of fishing-related services in aquatic resources;

protection, enhancement, breeding, restoration, and sustainable use of fish and other aquatic biological resources;

supervision and regulation of fishing activities;

dissemination of information related to the fisheries sector;

development and management of fisheries projects;

promotion of sustainable aquaculture development; and

establishment and maintenance of fish-breeding enterprises, among other related expenditures.

These changes aim to ensure more effective management and transparency in state budget spending in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, as well as the administrative functions of the Presidential Protocol Service.