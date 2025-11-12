ISG: Azerbaijani athletes to compete in six sports

12 November 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani representatives will compete in six sports today at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

The athletes will test their skills in karate, table tennis, muay thai, weightlifting, volleyball, and swimming.

Azerbaijan is represented by 179 athletes in 20 sports at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games. In total, 57 countries are competing for medals in 23 sports.

The closing ceremony of the Games will be held on November 21.

Recall that Azerbaijan hosted the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017. A total of 24 disciplines from 21 sports were contested in this edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Some sports also include disabled sports events such as athletics and judo.

Azerbaijani athletes have earned a total of 300 medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games to date, including 114 gold, 99 silver, and 87 bronze.