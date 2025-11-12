Israel passes first reading of controversial death penalty bill

12 November 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Israel’s parliament has passed in its first reading a bill that would impose the death penalty for terrorism and nationalist-related murders, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The bill, introduced by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, received 39 votes in favor and 16 against. It will next be discussed in a parliamentary committee before its second and third readings.

Ben-Gvir argued the measure would “create a serious deterrent effect against terrorism”, warning that his party could leave the coalition if the bill was not advanced. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously opposed the proposal, citing concerns over potential retaliatory measures against Israelis held hostage in Gaza.

Currently, Israel enforces the death penalty only in exceptional circumstances, such as treason and war crimes during the Nazi regime, though no executions have occurred for decades. The only person ever executed in Israel was Adolf Eichmann, a key architect of the Holocaust, who was hanged in 1962 following his capture in Argentina and conviction in a landmark trial.