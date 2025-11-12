Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 12 2025

Azerbaijan to increase funding for religious education and values promotion in 2026

12 November 2025 14:57 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In 2026, the Azerbaijani state budget will allocate 3.9 million manats to the Institute of Theology and 9 million manats to the College of Theology.

