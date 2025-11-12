US sanctions on Lukoil threaten Bulgaria’s gas supply

12 November 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Fuel reserves in Bulgaria are running low, with gasoline expected to last only about 35 days and diesel about 50 days, according to a statement from the Bulgarian Agency for State Reserves, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.

The situation worsened after the United States imposed sanctions at the end of October 2025 on two major Russian oil corporations, Lukoil and Rosneft. Lukoil operated the country’s largest oil refinery in Burgas and owns hundreds of gas stations across Bulgaria, making the sanctions particularly disruptive.

Experts warn that the sanctions are causing concern within the Bulgarian government, especially with winter approaching. Although Bulgaria maintains reserves of crude oil and petroleum products abroad, importing them will take time, potentially leaving the country vulnerable in the short term.

In response, the Bulgarian government has taken several measures to ensure energy security. Fuel exports, primarily diesel and aviation fuel, have been temporarily banned to other EU countries. Additionally, last week the Bulgarian parliament passed a law allowing the Burgas refinery to be temporarily placed under state control for transfer to a new owner, protecting it from the impact of American sanctions.

Analysts note that Bulgaria’s swift actions could serve as a model for other European nations heavily reliant on Russian energy, highlighting how geopolitical moves can have immediate effects on local energy markets.