Azerbaijan’s economic future lies in linking small business success to green data

12 November 2025 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

According to the ASM2025 report, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) accounted for 99.7% of all registered enterprises in Azerbaijan by the end of 2023, a 6.2% increase over 2022. In total, the country hosted 401,149 MSMEs, of which 97.0% were microenterprises, 2.1% small enterprises, and 0.8% medium-sized enterprises.

