Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 12 2025

Azerbaijan’s economic future lies in linking small business success to green data

12 November 2025 13:57 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s economic future lies in linking small business success to green data
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

According to the ASM2025 report, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) accounted for 99.7% of all registered enterprises in Azerbaijan by the end of 2023, a 6.2% increase over 2022. In total, the country hosted 401,149 MSMEs, of which 97.0% were microenterprises, 2.1% small enterprises, and 0.8% medium-sized enterprises.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more