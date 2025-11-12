Azerbaijan strengthens role as strategic regional hub

12 November 2025 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has solidified its position as a strategically important country in the region by successfully implementing energy and transport projects of global significance, Azernews reports, citing Deputy Economy Minister Samed Bashirli, as he said during a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on Youth and Sports, Public Associations and Religious Organizations, and Culture.

