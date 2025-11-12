Cinema Agency announces winners of animation film projects

12 November 2025 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA) has announced the winners of the "Film Projects Supported by the State" competition for 2025, Azernews reports.

Seven animation film projects have been selected to receive state support as part of the competition organized by the ARKA, which operates under Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The animation projects that have been granted support by the Cinema Agency include "Under the Same Rain", "Game", "Shadowless People", "I Have Returned", "Hypothesis", "Fazzi: Awakening", and "The Knowledge Bowl of Ishquz".

This competition serves as a major initiative to enhance the growth of the local film industry by encouraging and promoting the production of homegrown films.

In particular, it is designed to provide a platform for young filmmakers and creative professionals working in the field of animation, offering them the opportunity to bring their ideas to life with state backing.

The Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA) is an official institution that plays a central role in the development of the country's film industry. Its primary responsibilities include supporting the production and promotion of national films, organising film festivals, providing financial support for film projects, and preserving the cultural heritage of Azerbaijani cinema.

ARKA works closely with the Culture Ministry to implement governmental policies regarding cinema, and its activities help boost Azerbaijan's representation in the international film community.

The agency also encourages collaborations with international partners and supports emerging filmmakers, contributing significantly to the development and visibility of Azerbaijani cinema on the global stage.