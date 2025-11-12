Fuad Najafli relieved of his position as Presidential rep in Nakhchivan - decree

12 November 2025 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Fuad Najafli has been relieved of his position as the Presidential Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree formalizing the decision.

The order states that Fuad Najafli is released from his duties as the Presidential Representative in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.