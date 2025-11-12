Fuad Najafli relieved of his position as Presidential rep in Nakhchivan - decree
Fuad Najafli has been relieved of his position as the Presidential Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree formalizing the decision.
The order states that Fuad Najafli is released from his duties as the Presidential Representative in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!