Ombudsman’s role strengthened in line with international legal norms

12 November 2025 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, took part in an international conference titled “Constitution and Rule of Law in Modern Legal Systems”, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Azernews reports, the event was held within the framework of the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty.”

In her opening speech, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva emphasized that the enshrinement of human rights and freedoms as the supreme goal of the state in the first Constitution of independent Azerbaijan, drafted under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and adopted through a nationwide referendum, represents the highest expression of the state’s commitment to human rights.

She highlighted that under the guidance of Heydar Aliyev, significant decrees and orders were issued to strengthen the protection, assurance, and promotion of human rights, leading to the adoption of a national program in this field. Aliyeva noted that these efforts laid the foundation for the Ombudsman institution as an effective mechanism for human rights protection, the adoption of the Constitutional Law on the Ombudsman, and corresponding amendments to the Constitution.

The Ombudsman underlined that the successful domestic and foreign policies pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, along with ongoing reforms and landmark decisions, have ushered in a new stage in Azerbaijan’s statehood. Constitutional reforms and the improvement of the legal and regulatory framework, she said, have strengthened the rule of law and created favorable conditions for the development of democratic governance and a legal state.

Aliyeva added that, as a result of legal reforms initiated by the President, significant amendments have been made to harmonize the Ombudsman’s mandate with international legal standards and to define new areas of activity, further enhancing the institution’s role in ensuring the state’s supreme goal of protecting human rights and freedoms.

Addressing global challenges, she noted that processes of globalization, geopolitical shifts in international relations, and the rapid advancement of modern technologies necessitate the introduction of new, flexible, and effective mechanisms for the protection of human rights and freedoms.

The Ombudsman also emphasized the importance of improving the legal framework to align emerging legal relations and contemporary trends with constitutional principles, studying and applying best international practices, and promoting the responsible use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, as well as developing coordinated mechanisms for cybersecurity.