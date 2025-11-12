UNESCO to mark 100th anniversary of Ashig Alasgar's death

12 November 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

It was noted that the decision was approved during the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

This was announced by the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO on X Platform.

The 100th anniversary of Ashig Alasgar's death has been included in UNESCO's 2026–2027 anniversary program, Azernews reports.

