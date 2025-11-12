UNESCO to mark 100th anniversary of Ashig Alasgar's death
The 100th anniversary of Ashig Alasgar's death has been included in UNESCO's 2026–2027 anniversary program, Azernews reports.
This was announced by the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO on X Platform.
It was noted that the decision was approved during the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Aşıq Ələsgərin vəfatının 100 illiyi UNESCO-nun 2026–2027 yubileylər proqramına daxil edildi, qərar Baş Konfransın 43-cü sessiyasında təsdiq olundu. #UNESCO pic.twitter.com/CpINTwmNEg— National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO (@UNESCO_AZ) November 12, 2025
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!