Baku Choreography Academy holds roundtable discussion [PHOTOS]

12 November 2025 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A roundtable discussion has taken place at the Baku Choreography Academy, Azernews reports.

The event was held as part of the "Ballet Days" project, organized by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The roundtable was attended by the leadership of the Baku Choreography Academy, employees of the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater, representatives of the culture and arts community, as well as the academy's faculty and student body.

During the event, participants delivered presentations on topics such as "Ballet Dances on Local Stages," "The Exceptional Role of Azerbaijan's First Professional Ballerina, Gamar Almaszade, in the Formation and Development of the National Ballet School," "Promoting Azerbaijani Ballet," and other relevant subjects.

Discussions at the roundtable highlighted that the "Ballet Days" featured the performance of the most iconic works of national ballet, the participation of renowned ballet artists, as well as scientific conferences and public discussions. These activities are expected to bring a fresh perspective to the field of ballet.

The roundtable also included discussions on the contemporary challenges facing the art of choreography, along with other pressing issues in the field.