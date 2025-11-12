Brazil launches Amazon transport alliance

12 November 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Brazil announced the creation of the Alliance for Sustainable, Resilient, and Integrated Transport in the Amazon, a regional initiative designed to enhance connectivity, reduce emissions, and foster sustainable development across the rainforest, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Supported by the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank, the initiative was unveiled by Brazil’s Ministry of Ports and Airports during the 30th UN Climate Change Conference, commonly known as COP30. The alliance brings together Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, and Suriname, signaling a unified regional approach to Amazonian transport challenges.

Silvio Costa Filho, Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, described the alliance as a milestone in regional cooperation, emphasizing that it demonstrates Brazil’s commitment to efficient, low-carbon, and climate-resilient transport, “placing the Amazonian biome at the heart of global climate action.”

Otto Luiz Burlier da Silveira Filho, National Secretary of Waterways, highlighted the alliance as a strategic step for the region’s future, noting that it “strengthens river transport as a cornerstone of regional integration and social inclusion”, while ensuring infrastructure development aligns with climate objectives.

The alliance seeks to address long-standing transportation challenges in the Amazon and transform the sector into a catalyst for sustainable development and improved quality of life for local communities.

Its strategy is built around four key pillars:

Expanding access for remote and underserved communities.

Developing multimodal transport networks anchored in river transport and the bioeconomy.

Investing in nature-based green infrastructure to safeguard the rainforest.

Upgrading passenger and cargo systems to improve safety, efficiency, and resilience.

As part of the initiative, the signatory countries and partner institutions will collaborate on a 2026-2030 Regional Action Plan, which will establish concrete targets and investments to transform Amazonian transport into a model of sustainability, innovation, and regional integration.

The alliance also opens the door for integrating emerging technologies, such as electric riverboats and smart logistics systems, which could redefine how the world balances economic development with rainforest conservation.