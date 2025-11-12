New Kars–Iğdır–Dilucu railway advances Zangazur Corridor vision

12 November 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The railway is designed to accommodate 5.5 million passengers and 15 million tons of cargo annually, with trains capable of speeds up to 160 kilometers per hour. The project involves extensive engineering works, including 24 tunnels, 10 bridges, 144 underground passages, 27 overpasses, and 480 culverts, alongside soil reinforcement and other major earthworks in several sections. In addition, a concrete plant has been established specifically for the project, and raw materials are being supplied from Turkiye, highlighting the scale and self-sufficiency of the initiative.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!