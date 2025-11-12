Azerbaijani literature section opens at Albanian National Library [PHOTOS]

12 November 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A ceremony hast been held at the Albanian National Library in Tirana to mark the opening of the Azerbaijani literature section, Azernews reports.

Before the event, director of the Azerbaijan National Library, Karim Tahirov, met with director of the Albanian National Library Piro Misha.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the implementation of the cooperation memorandum signed between the two national libraries and exchanged specific proposals.

Opening the event, Piro Misha emphasized that cultural cooperation between the two countries has significantly developed in recent years. He stressed that the creation of the Azerbaijani literature section at the National Library of Albania contributes to strengthening friendship and cultural ties between the two nations.

This section is not only a collection of books but also a spiritual and intellectual bridge between the peoples.

Such initiatives foster mutual understanding and respect and provide an important platform for younger generations to become acquainted with each other’s cultural heritage.

Piro Misha added that the Albanian National Library plans to organize events and reading days dedicated to Azerbaijani literature, as well as to continue exchanges between writers and scholars from both countries.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Albania, Anar Huseynov, noted that the newly opened section plays an important role in promoting Azerbaijani culture. He underlined that Azerbaijani literature is not only a reflection of national culture but also a valuable contribution to the common spiritual heritage of humanity. He said the Azerbaijani literature section in Albania helps introduce the country's culture while also serving as a meaningful tool for broadening the worldview of younger generations.

Director of the Azerbaijan National Library, Karim Tahirov, highlighted that the section is significant in showcasing the richness and diversity of Azerbaijani literature.

It serves not only as a book collection but also as a window into Azerbaijani culture and history for Albanian readers. He recalled that on October 7, 2022, during the 8th Baku International Book Fair, a permanent corner of the National Library of Albania was opened at the Azerbaijan National Library, and a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the two institutions.

Karim Tahirov also added that this collaboration is now yielding real results, with the establishment of the Azerbaijani Literature Section marking an important continuation of these ties.

After the speeches, participants viewed the Azerbaijani literature section and showed interest in the books and publications on display.

At the end of the event, the Azerbaijani delegation toured the Albanian National Library.

The Albanian National Library was established in 1920 and officially opened on December 10, 1922.

With an archive housing 1,169,767 items, including books, periodicals, maps, atlases, microfilms, and other materials—the library's collections are highly significant to both national and European culture.

The library's website offers users access to a range of services, including an online catalog (OPAC), digitized catalogs, and digital collections. In addition, the NLA hosts exhibitions, book launches, conferences, and other cultural events.

As a member of IFLA, LIBER, CENL, CDNL, and The European Library, the National Library of Albania has also been officially invited to join the World Digital Library as a partner.

To further support library and technology development, Albania established the Library of the Albanian Assembly in 1992 and formed a partnership with EIFL (Electronic Information for Libraries) in 2020.

With over 5 million books, manuscripts, and maps, the Azerbaijan National Library is considered one of the largest libraries in the Caucasus region. Since 1939, the library has borne the name of the eminent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

The library has an extensive collection of literature in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and other languages. It has collected and preserved national editions, works of Azerbaijani and foreign authors about Azerbaijan published abroad.

The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, visited the National Library four times in 1995-1997 and donated nearly 300 books from his personal library.

In 2004, the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library was granted the status of a national library by the decision of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The building of the library is no less impressive. The library's faсade is decorated with the statues of eminent poets and writers like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.

The scope of the library's activities is constantly expanding. In 2005, on the basis of legal copies received from publishing houses and printing companies, the library published the yearbook "Books of Azerbaijan" for 1990, 1991, 2000, and 2001.

Over the past years, the National Library has signed a memorandum on bilateral mutual cooperation with about 80 libraries.

In 2021, the Culture Ministry and Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library launched a joint campaign, "Let's go to Garabagh with a book", to restore libraries in the Garabagh region.

A large number of books were donated to the Garabagh Book Fund by a number of international organizations working in the field of culture, Turkic-speaking countries, famous foreign and local authors, publishers, and printing houses.

In 2025, Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) as w officially signed between the National Libraries of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan during a ceremony held in Dushanbe.

The agreement was inked by the director of the Azerbaijani National Library, Karim Tahirov, and the director of the Tajikistan National Library, Farzalizada Jumakhon.

This memorandum provides a framework for enhanced collaboration between the two institutions, emphasising the exchange of books, publications, and other cultural materials to foster mutual understanding and strengthen the cultural ties between the two nations.

It also sets the stage for joint activities and projects aimed at promoting literacy, preserving cultural heritage, and supporting scholarly research.