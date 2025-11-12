Lankaran Cinema Days offer cultural journey through cinema [PHOTOS]

12 November 2025 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Cinema Days have taken place in Lankaran district, under the organization of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union, Azernews reports.

This special event provided the local audience with the opportunity to experience a selection of contemporary Azerbaijani films, showcasing the creative talents of modern filmmakers. The screenings were hosted at two prominent venues: the Heydar Aliyev Center and Lankaran State University.

The event was warmly received by the community, with many local residents eager to engage with the country's growing film industry.

This project offered an invaluable chance for the people of Lankaran to immerse themselves in the world of Azerbaijani cinema. In addition to the film screenings, the event facilitated direct interaction between the audience and the filmmakers. Viewers were able to meet and converse with directors and actors, gaining insights into the creative processes behind the films. The discussions that followed the screenings allowed for a deeper understanding of the themes, techniques, and challenges involved in bringing these stories to the screen.

A number of notable individuals participated in both the screenings and subsequent discussions. Film critic and event moderator Aygun Aslanli led the conversations, guiding the audience through various aspects of the films and encouraging thoughtful engagement.

Among the distinguished guests were actors Gunesh Mehtizade and Arif Karimov, who shared their experiences working on the featured projects. Also present was Reyhana Sadikhova, the director of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Lankaran, who spoke about the importance of such cultural events in fostering appreciation for Azerbaijani cinema. In addition, a number of prominent public figures and cultural activists from the region took part, making the event a lively and enriching cultural exchange.

The screenings featured a rich and diverse selection of Azerbaijani films. Among the full-length features shown were "The Well-Arranged House" by Mirsadig Agazade, "The Return of the Cinematographer" by Orkhan Aghazade, "I Am Here, Lord" by Gulu Agazade, "Sugra and Her Sons" by Ilgar Najaf, and "Bilasuvar" by Elvin Adigozal. Each of these films offered a unique perspective on Azerbaijani society, exploring a variety of themes, from family dynamics and personal struggles to the challenges of modern filmmaking.

The audience also had the chance to view several short films, which provided additional insights into the creative vision of Azerbaijani filmmakers. These included "Filming of Rana Khanum" by Elvin Adigozal, "Chairs" by Orkhan Aghazade, "Guhuraba" by Teymur Gambaro, and "The Fence" by Gulu Aghazade. Each of these short films presented a compact yet powerful narrative, showcasing the filmmakers' ability to craft meaningful stories within a limited timeframe. Additionally, the event featured "Monologue of a Lonely Man" by Emin Afandiyev, a poignant short film that explores themes of isolation and introspection.

The program also included the documentary "Bashlibel – The Diary of the Blockade" by Parviz Gasanova, which provided a powerful and thought-provoking account of the human experience during times of hardship. This film, in particular, resonated deeply with the audience, as it offered a glimpse into the historical struggles faced by individuals and communities under difficult circumstances.

Lankaran Cinema Days were a resounding success, providing a valuable platform for Azerbaijani filmmakers to showcase their works.