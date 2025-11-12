Azernews.Az

ADB report highlights growth of SMEs and employment in Azerbaijan

12 November 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released its new report, “Asia Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Monitor 2025 (ASM2025),” which provides a comprehensive overview of the role of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Azerbaijan’s economy, their impact on employment, and the key sectors driving private sector development.

