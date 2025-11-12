Audit Chamber calls for improvements to Azerbaijan’s budget system law

12 November 2025 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Certain provisions of Azerbaijan’s draft law “On the Budget System” require further improvement, according to Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Nasir Sadigov.

As reported by Azernews, Sadigov made the statement during a joint meeting of the Parliamentary Committees on Youth and Sports, Public Associations and Religious Organizations, and Culture.

He noted that the Chamber of Accounts had analyzed the indicators presented in the draft 2026 state budget law in accordance with Article 16.1 of the Budget System Law.

“As a result of the analysis, it was concluded that some articles of the draft law should be refined. At the same time, I would like to note that during the recent amendments to the Budget System Law related to the next year’s state budget, the recommendations previously made by the Chamber of Accounts were taken into account,” Sadigov said.

He added that these improvements contribute to enhancing transparency in the budget process, increasing the efficiency of financial management, and ensuring the targeted use of public funds.

According to the deputy chairman, no significant risks are expected in achieving the projected revenues from the main sources of tax income in the state budget.

“Analyses show that tax elasticity is expected to increase in some revenue sources. The trend of maintaining strict control over customs revenues has continued. Provided that there are no significant changes in the economic indicators used during the revenue forecasting process, the established projections are likely to be fulfilled,” Sadigov emphasized.