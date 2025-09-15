Azerbaijan receives official flag of Sumo World Championship

15 September 2025 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

The official flag of the tournament has been formally handed over to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Japanese Martial Arts and Culture Association in Azerbaijan.

The ceremony took place at Sumo World Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The flag was accepted on behalf of Azerbaijan by the Association's Vice President, Ulvi Agamirov.

The 2026 Sumo World Championship will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The International Sumo Federation selected Azerbaijan to host the event, with backing from the Japan Martial Arts Association, following a bidding process that involved competing countries.

The mascot for the 2026 Sumo World Championship in Baku is Azumo. It was revealed to the public during the championship's presentation and represents both strength and the long-standing tradition of Azerbaijani hospitality.

The unveiling of Azumo and other promotional materials occurred at the Sumo Expo 2025 event in Osaka, Japan.