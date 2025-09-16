Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's trade turnover with EU countries shows steady growth

16 September 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with the European Union (EU) countries has continued to grow, increasing by 12.2 percent in January–August compared to the same period in 2024. Exports dominated the structure of trade. Azerbaijan’s exports to EU countries rose by...

