New patriotic song presented in Baku [PHOTOS]

15 September 2025 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Culture that Unites Us Public Union has presented a new musical piece themed on Western Azerbaijan "Zangazur Song", Azernews reports.

The ceremony took place at the Shahriyar Cultural Center. The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, the initiator of the song's concept, renowned vocal performer and Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, noted that "Zangazur Song" is not merely a musical composition, but also carries cultural and political significance.

He emphasized that the music video was filmed in Lachin, Zangilan, and Gubadli, showcasing the natural beauty and splendor of these ancestral and eternal lands to the audience.

"I am confident that Zangazur Song will be perceived as a path leading us to Zangazur and will become a beloved and widely known piece among music lovers," he added.

Executive Director of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations Aygun Aliyeva, stated that the agency is always ready to provide financial support for such projects, contribute to the development of culture, and strengthen the spirit of patriotism.

"Each of us, in our own role, makes sacrifices for the prosperity of this homeland. However, the greatest sacrifices are undoubtedly made by our martyrs, who gave their lives for this land and ensured its territorial integrity – they are the true heroes," Aygun Aliyeva emphasized.

The song's lyricist, Shahin Musaoghlu, told journalists that he gladly accepted the proposal to join the project:

"I believe this project will play an invaluable role in promoting the cultural and historical heritage of Zangazur."

A professional team worked on the musical piece. Shahin Musaoghlu, who wrote the lyrics of "Zangazur Song," is the author of many well-known songs. The composer of the piece is the renowned artist and Honored Artist Vugar Jamalzadeh.

In line with the spirit of the song, it was performed by prominent artists – People's Artists Mubariz Taghiyev and Tunzala Agayeva, and Honored Artists Ramil Gasımov, Aybaniz Hashimova, Samira Aliyeva, Ehtiram Huseynov, and Ilkin Dovletov.

The balaban (a traditional wind instrument) was played by Fagan Rahmanoghlu.

The project's sound director is Honored Art Worker Faiq Babayev, and the producer is Riad Guliyev. The project coordinator is Fargana Jabbarova.

"Zangazur Song" serves as a refined and artistic expression of our cultural-historical heritage, the strengthening of national memory, and Azerbaijan's upcoming national aspirations through music.

The work, which praises the noble desire of return to Western Azerbaijan, is the first project of the Culture that Unites Us Public Union. The donor of the project is the State Support Agency for NGOs.

The music video was filmed in the picturesque natural settings of Lachin, Gubadli, and Zangilan in Eastern Zangazur.

While the song has already been aired on radio stations for some time, starting today, its visual version can also be seen on television channels.