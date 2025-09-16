SOCAR expands into Italy with strategic petrol station acquisition

16 September 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The Italian acquisition is expected to cost around €2.5 billion, with the Brachetti-Peretti family reportedly holding €500 million in cash. SOCAR is advised by Intesa Sanpaolo IMI CIB, while UniCredit represents the Italian family. Beyond the headline numbers, the deal would yield tangible benefits: a stable cash flow from retail operations,...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!