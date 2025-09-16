UEFA Champions League Group Stage to kick off

16 September 2025 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The UEFA Champions League Group Stage is set to begin on September 16, with six matches scheduled for the opening day, Azernews reports.

The first games will be played in Spain and the Netherlands.

Among the final four matches of the day, Azerbaijani champions Qarabag will be in action, traveling to Portugal to face Benfica. The match will take place at 23:00.

Athletic Club from Spain will face Arsenal from England at 20:45.

PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands will play against Union Saint-Gilloise from Belgium at 20:45.

Real Madrid from Spain will host Marseille from France at 23:00.

Juventus from Italy will take on Borussia Dortmund from Germany at 23:00.

Tottenham Hotspur from England will compete against Villarreal from Spain at 23:00.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world. Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League evolved over time. The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds, and Final.

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League marks the 71st edition of Europe's premier club football competition, organized by UEFA. The final match will take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

The champion of this season will earn automatic qualification for the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League group stage, secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup finals, gain entry to the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup group stage, and have the opportunity to face the winner of the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.