Azerbaijan, Lithuania, expand cooperation in anti-doping [PHOTOS]

15 September 2025 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An international conference dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Lithuanian Anti-Doping Agency (LTUNADO) has been held in Vilnius, Lithuania, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Dr. Tahmina Taghi-zada, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA).

The conference brought together experts to discuss the development of anti-doping organizations, opportunities for enhanced cooperation, organizational transformation based on the Adizes methodology, and the interaction between sports organizations and the gaming industry.

As part of the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between AMADA and LTUNADO. The document was signed by Dr. Tahmina Taghi-zada, CEO of AMADA, and Ms. Ruta Banyte, Director of LTUNADO.

Under the MoU, both agencies committed to deepening cooperation in anti-doping, strengthening scientific research and educational initiatives, and promoting innovative approaches and the exchange of best practices.

The collaboration will cover results management, testing, education, investigations, Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), and other key areas, thereby contributing to the continuous improvement of activities in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards.