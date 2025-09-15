South Korea, United States and Japan launch trilateral Freedom Edge exercises

15 September 2025 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The armed forces of the Republic of Korea, the United States, and Japan have launched their joint Freedom Edge military exercises, taking place from September 15 to 19 in international waters southeast of Jeju Island, South Korea, Azernews reports.

What sets Freedom Edge apart is its multi-domain approach — the drills are conducted at sea, in the air, and in cyberspace. The exercises include missile defense and air defense operations, as well as training in maritime interception and medical evacuation. According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the exercises are a direct response to the growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, and are intended to bolster regional peace and security.

The armed forces of all three nations aim to strengthen interoperability and demonstrate their unified commitment to collective security in the Indo-Pacific region. Freedom Edge marks the third iteration of such drills, with previous exercises held in June and November 2024.

This year’s drills are particularly significant: they are the first trilateral military exercises under South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who took office in June 2025, and are being conducted during Donald Trump’s second term as U.S. President. Unlike his predecessor, President Lee has expressed interest in pursuing dialogue and diplomacy with North Korea, making the balance between deterrence and engagement a key element of his administration’s security strategy.

At the same time, from September 15 to 19, South Korea and the United States are also conducting the Iron Mace bilateral command post exercise. This drill focuses on the integration of U.S. nuclear capabilities with South Korea’s conventional forces, aimed at enhancing the joint deterrence posture against potential DPRK nuclear aggression.

These parallel exercises reflect a broader strategic alignment among the three countries in the face of rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula and increasing geopolitical competition in the Indo-Pacific.