UN adopts New York Declaration on Palestine-Israel peace
The UN General Assembly has approved the "New York Declaration" on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict by a majority vote. 142 states voted for the document, 10 voted against, and 12 countries abstained.
Among those who voted against were Israel, the United States, Argentina, Paraguay, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Panama, Palau, and the Federated States of Micronesia.
12 states abstained, including Cameroon, the Dominican Republic, North Macedonia, South Sudan, Moldova, Samoa, and others.
The initiative was put forward by France and Saudi Arabia and calls for urgent and irreversible steps towards a two-state solution, and also calls for an end to violence and the transfer of control of the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian National Authority.
