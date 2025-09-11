Azercell-supported ICPC World Finals 2025 successfully conclude in Baku

11 September 2025 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

From August 31 to September 5, 2025, the 49th International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals was held in Baku. Acting as the official telecommunications partner of the event, Azercell contributed to the successful organization of the competition.

The World Finals brought together 140 university teams from over 70 countries. Each team competed over a five-hour challenge to solve complex algorithmic problems, demonstrating their programming and teamwork skills.

Throughout the competition, Azercell provided seamless and reliable connectivity for the ICPC Foundation’s organizing team, contributing to the establishment of a resilient and sustainable telecommunications infrastructure. At the exhibition hosted at the Baku Congress Center, participants and guests also had a chance to explore the mobile operator’s latest cutting-edge digital solutions.

The event was organized by the ICPC Foundation and hosted by ADA University, in partnership with the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency and the “ICPC Azerbaijan” community, and with the support of PASHA Holding.

Azercell continues to contribute to the development of the IT and programming ecosystem in Azerbaijan by supporting the development of young people’s skills and their professional growth. Since 2017, in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Institute of Education, the company has been supporting the preparation of students for international Olympiads. Over this period, young talents from Baku and the regions have achieved remarkable success in programming competitions, earning more than 100 medals.