Apple discontinue some iPhone models

10 September 2025 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The world-renowned technology giant Apple has removed several smartphone models from its online store, Azernews reports.

The company has discontinued sales of the flagship models released in 2023: the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus. Currently, Apple’s official smartphone lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, the brand-new iPhone 17 Air, as well as the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16e.

Apple typically releases new flagship models annually and phases out production of the previous generation. However, discontinued iPhone models can still be found in retail stores worldwide.

Earlier this month, on September 9, Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series, which features the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and an entirely new device — the iPhone 17 Air.

The iPhone 17 Air is Apple’s first-ever “Air” model in the iPhone lineup, designed to combine lightweight design with advanced performance, aiming to appeal to users who prioritize portability without sacrificing power.