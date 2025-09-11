AzerEnergy and Masdar discuss 1,000 MW renewable energy projects

11 September 2025 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A meeting was held between Baba Rzayev, Chairman of “AzerEnergy” OJSC, and a delegation led by Mohamed Al Muharrami, Head of Projects at Masdar, the UAE-based renewable energy company.

Azernews reports, according to AzerEnergy, discussions during the meeting focused on large-scale renewable energy initiatives, including solar and wind power plants with a total planned capacity of 1,000 MW. The projects under review are located in Banka, Bilasuvar, and Garadagh regions.

The two sides also exchanged views on the current state of cooperation and explored prospects for expanding their partnership in Azerbaijan’s growing green energy sector.

It should be noted that with the participation of the United Arab Emirates’ renewable energy company Masdar, the foundations of three major power plants have been laid in Azerbaijan: Neftchala and Bilasuvar Solar Power Stations, and the Absheron-Garadagh Wind Power Station. The combined installed capacity of these projects will total 1,000 MW.

Bilasuvar Solar Power Station, with a capacity of 445 MW, is currently under construction and expected to be operational by 2026. Neftchala Solar Power Station has a planned capacity of 315 MW and is also under construction. The Absheron-Garadagh Wind Power Station, with a capacity of 240 MW, is in the development phase.

These projects mark a significant step in Azerbaijan’s transition toward renewable energy, with Masdar playing a key role in their development.