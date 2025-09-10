Azerbaijan to introduce desalinated seawater and air-to-water technologies by 2027

10 September 2025 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Starting from 2027, Baku and nearby regions are expected to begin using desalinated seawater as part of their drinking water supply.

Azernews reports that this announcement was made during the opening of the 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference – Baku Water Week, currently taking place in Baku.

By the end of this year, contracts with international companies operating in the water sector will be finalized, and the necessary project documentation will be completed.

In 2026, a pilot project will be launched to produce drinking water through seawater desalination.

Following the successful implementation of these efforts, desalinated seawater will be officially integrated into the drinking water supply system of Baku and its surrounding areas from 2027.

By the end of this year, Azerbaijan plans to complete the technical and economic feasibility study, along with the preparation of project documentation, for water extraction from atmospheric air.

A pilot project in this field is scheduled for launch next year, with specific locations to be identified.

Following the completion of preparatory work, implementation of the first pilot project using air-to-water technology is set to begin in 2027.