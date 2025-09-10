Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation's Rep appointed to intl competition
Vusala Kazimova, Doctor of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) and a member of the medical commissions of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), has been appointed to an international competition, Azernews reports.
She will participate in the European Championship for girls and boys under 18 (U-18) in beach volleyball.
Vusala Kazimova will oversee the organization of medical services as a CEV representative at the competition to be held from September 10 to 14 in Corigliano Rossano, Italy.
The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan.
The federation was founded in 1991, and became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.
