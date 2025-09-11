Street dance wave hits Baku-explosion of music, style and emotion [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

11 September 2025 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first International Breakdance Championship, Baku Flow, has made a powerful debut on the contemporary dance scene, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC) and became a major part of the World Artistic Dance Festival & Baku Flow 2025.

The idea for the tournament was ignited by Mahmood Kamoun (B-Boy Mahmood), European champion and world competition medalist. A man who lives to the rhythm of breakdance, he believes it’s time for Azerbaijan to make its mark on the global dance map in this art form.

"I am genuinely happy that Azerbaijan is being mentioned more and more in the dance world. This weekend brought together five countries, over 100 participants of various ages and skill levels. I’m grateful to every dancer who supported our idea and contributed their energy to this movement," said Mahmood Kamoun.

But Baku Flow is more than just a championship. It’s when the city breathes to the beat, the dance floor becomes an arena, and the participants are the voice of a new generation. It was an explosion of culture, music, style, and emotion. Under the roof of the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard, different schools, styles, nations, and rhythms merged into one, creating an atmosphere that is hard to put into words- it had to be seen, heard, and felt.

The main goal is to give a strong boost to the development of modern street dance in Azerbaijan, to create a platform for youth self-expression, and to expand international connections in the dance sphere. The judging panel included renowned professionals from Portugal, Russia, and Kazakhstan, highlighting the championship’s high international level.

In the main 1x1 "Pro" category, using a round-robin system, the winner was Alexander Antonenkov (Russia), who scored 8 victories and earned the right to participate in the world finals, which will take place in Dubai (UAE) this December.

In the "All Styles" category, the best was Bruce Almighty (Portugal), a respected judge and breaker, well-known for his contribution to the development of Europe’s street dance scene.

Championship participants also showcased various breaking elements against the backdrop of Baku's landmarks. The wave of street dance has been launched and this is only the beginning...

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.