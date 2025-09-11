Pezeshkian highlights Ardabil’s role as a gateway for trade with Azerbaijan

11 September 2025 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the economic potential of Ardabil province, describing it as a strategic hub for exports and economic exchange with neighboring Azerbaijan, Azernews reports via Iranian media.

Speaking at a gathering of investors and entrepreneurs in Ardabil, Pezeshkian underlined the province’s advantageous location, noting its shared border with Azerbaijan and proximity to key trade corridors in the Caucasus.

“This province, thanks to its proximity to the Caucasus and access to trade routes, could become a gateway for exports and economic exchange. Why shouldn't Ardabil become a model that other provinces could learn from?” he said, urging the adoption of innovative development strategies tailored to the region’s strengths.

The Iranian president stressed that a fresh economic approach could help overcome long-standing challenges and unlock Ardabil’s potential, fostering sustainable growth.

During his visit, Pezeshkian also inaugurated 72 new development projects across various sectors, expected to generate employment for around 4,700 people.

These initiatives are part of a broader plan to revitalize Ardabil’s economy and position the province as a central hub for trade, investment, and cross-border cooperation with Azerbaijan and the wider region.