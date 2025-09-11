Traffic restrictions announced for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

11 September 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Starting from 01:00 a.m. on September 12, traffic will be restricted on the section of Pushkin Street between Uzeyir Hajibayov Street and Neftchilar Avenue due to logistics for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, which will take place from September 19–21, Azernews reports.

The restrictions will remain in place until the event concludes. According to the Traffic Management Plan, the streets crossing the Baku City Circuit and the areas along the track will be closed to traffic from 01:00 a.m. on September 15 until 08:00 a.m. on September 23. Access to these restricted zones will only be granted with a "Residential Access Permit."

Based on previous years’ experiences, some main roads will remain open during the event to facilitate movement for residents and drivers. On September 15, 16, and 17, the following entry and exit points will be open for transit traffic (no stopping or parking) between 07:00-09:00 in the morning and 18:00-20:00 in the evening.

On September 18, these roads will be accessible from 07:00-09:00 in the morning and from 20:00-22:00 in the evening.

Entry points:

From Salyan Highway towards Neftchilar Avenue and Azneft Square.

From M. Lermontov Street towards 50 Years of the UN Street and Istiglaliyyat Street.

From S. Vurgun Street towards U. Hajibeyli Street and Bulbul Avenue.

From Bulbul Avenue towards Khagani Street and Neftchilar Avenue.

From the intersection of Nizami and Pushkin Streets towards Khagani Street.

Exit points:

From Neftchilar Avenue towards Baku Sea Port and Crescent Mall.

From Istiglaliyyat Street towards Azerbaijan Avenue.

From Neftchilar Avenue towards Azneft Square and Deniz Mall.

The Baku City Circuit (BCC) reminds drivers that these roads will only be available for transit. Parking, as well as passenger pick-ups or drop-offs, will not be permitted except in emergencies.

Furthermore, heavy trucks and public transport will be restricted from using these roads during the specified times.