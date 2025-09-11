Croatian cello virtuoso explores Azerbaijani music in global 'Music Unites World' project [EXCLUSIVE]

11 September 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Since that defining moment when Stjepan Hauser (HAUSER) decided to fuse classical, pop, and rock music into a fresh, groundbreaking musical experience, he has been captivating audiences worldwide with his arena performances.

His viral rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' not only catapulted him to fame but also marked his rise as a founding member of 2Cellos.

His musical mastery has earned him numerous accolades, including 21 first-place awards in prestigious competitions.

In addition to his extensive collaborations, HAUSER's YouTube series 'Alone Together', which captured the beauty of his home country of Croatia during the pandemic, introduced his first solo album, 'HAUSER - CLASSIC', which topped the Billboard charts.

He's also made memorable appearances on popular television programs and even performed for world leaders, including Pope Francis, American Presidents, and Queen Elizabeth II.

With over four billion views and a billion audio streams worldwide, HAUSER has built a massive global fan base. His ability to bridge generations through music has solidified him as a musical icon—part virtuoso, part rock star, and undeniably magnetic. And, as he continues to take the world by storm, this is just the beginning for HAUSER.

Currently, the virtuoso cellist is working on a large-scale musical project titled 'Music Unites the World,' within which he performs the most recognizable and beloved melodies from various countries on the cello.

As part of this unique musical project, HAUSER also performed the composition 'Sən gəlməz oldun,' written by Azerbaijani composer Alakbar Taghiyev.

His emotional performance on social media resonated with listeners from around the world.

In an interview with AZERNEWS, Stjepan Hauser (HAUSER) opened up about his global musical project 'Music Unites the World,' highlighting how the initiative aims to bring people together through the universal power of music.

Q: What sparked your decision to start the 'Music Unites the World' journey, and why did you choose to include Azerbaijan in this unique musical journey?

A: Music has always had the incredible power to bring people together across different cultures and backgrounds. With 'Music Unites the World,' I wanted to explore this unifying force on a global scale. Azerbaijan has a rich cultural and musical heritage that intrigued me. Including it in the journey was an opportunity to celebrate and share the beautiful diversity of Azerbaijani music with the world.

Q: Your performance of the Azerbaijani song 'Sən gəlməz oldun' has received such a positive response. What was your first impression of Azerbaijani music? Do you think it would be a unique experience for you to perform in Azerbaijan?

A: Azerbaijani music has a profound depth and richness that immediately captivated me. The melodies and rhythms resonate with a unique emotional intensity. Performing 'Sən gəlməz oldun' was a beautiful experience, and I would be thrilled to perform in Azerbaijan, as it would allow me to connect with the audience in a deeply personal and cultural exchange.

Q: What was the moment or experience that made you fall in love with music?

A: I fell in love with music at a very young age when I first heard the cello. Its soulful, human-like voice spoke to me like nothing else. Playing the cello felt like an extension of myself, and it was during one of those early practice sessions that I realised music would be my lifelong passion and calling.

Q: Is there a performance that still gives you chills when you think about it? Are there particular pieces or melodies that still move you deeply, even after playing them many times?

A: Certain pieces, like 'Caruso' and 'Adagio,' never cease to touch my heart and soul profoundly, no matter how often I play them. Their emotional depth and timeless beauty have a way of making each performance feel like the first, reminding me of the power of music to evoke the deepest emotions.

Q: Since 2Cellos completed their farewell tour in 2022, what do you think made their music so unique and captivating to such a wide audience?

A: 2Cellos were able to blend classical music with contemporary hits in a way that broke barriers and reached people's hearts. Our energetic performances and the innovative way we interpreted well-known songs resonated with a wide audience, making the cello accessible and exciting for people of all ages and musical tastes.

Q: Do you have any upcoming compositions or arrangements you're especially excited about sharing with your audience?

A: I'm always inspired to create and share new music. I'm currently working on some exciting collaborations that blend different genres, and I can’t wait for my fans to hear them. I believe these pieces will bring something fresh and meaningful to our musical journey together. And of course, my new album 'Cinema' just came out. I am very excited to have the opportunity to share beautiful film compositions with my audience. It is about carefully chosen film themes that I have always wanted to play in my own way.

Q: If you had the chance to say something to your fans that they could carry with them for the rest of their lives, what would it be?

A: Follow your passion with heart and soul. Music is a universal language that can heal, inspire, and unite us all. Never underestimate the power of a single melody to bring joy and connection. Cherish those moments, and let music be your guide through life's journey.